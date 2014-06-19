Eric Merced

Infectious Graphic Novel (Another) Panel

Eric Merced
Eric Merced
  • Save
Infectious Graphic Novel (Another) Panel graphic novels comics sci fi art sketch
Download color palette

Yet another panel of my graphic novel. Work being done using Manga Studio EX5 with a Wacom Cintiq 12WX on an Apple iMac.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Eric Merced
Eric Merced

More by Eric Merced

View profile
    • Like