Martín Liveratore

Bloodlife

Martín Liveratore
Martín Liveratore
  • Save
Bloodlife
Download color palette

The Bloodlife is a complex system that conceptualizes infographic fact blood donation. This project wont go beyond the known parameters about an infographic, resulting the final work was exposed in print, digital and interactive, to represent all factors, statistics and numbers that determine the visual outcome.

See the full work at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/5477515/Bloodlife-Interactive-Infographic-System

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Martín Liveratore
Martín Liveratore

More by Martín Liveratore

View profile
    • Like