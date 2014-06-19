🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The Bloodlife is a complex system that conceptualizes infographic fact blood donation. This project wont go beyond the known parameters about an infographic, resulting the final work was exposed in print, digital and interactive, to represent all factors, statistics and numbers that determine the visual outcome.
See the full work at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/5477515/Bloodlife-Interactive-Infographic-System