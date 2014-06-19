Tiago Ferreira

Terreiro Arquitetura e Design - Logo

Terreiro Arquitetura e Design - Logo architecture design branding gif plan identity logo
Logo for an architecture office.
Check the project here: http://tiagoferreira.me/2014/portfolio/terreiro-arquitetura/

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
