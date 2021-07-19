ABCinema Landing Page

First landing page on my Dribbble profile! ✨

I finally made an exploration on a bigger canvas, continuing my previous work ABCinema Mobile Apps, here I am with a brand new landing page for the same service.

We have hero section with a big bang full screen image, with a straight-forward search feature, it'll search any movies in the location and the exact date. Then you can find your desired movie and continue to book your tickets from there.

This landing page is a straight-forward page though, to introduce customers with the apps, and giving the exact same service as the mobile app that I made before.

For my first landing page design, I know it's far from perfect, I still need some feedback from you guys. Let me know what to improve for my next shot! 🙌🙌

Thank you.