Witalija Jankowskaja

Hi, Poland!

Witalija Jankowskaja
Witalija Jankowskaja
Hi, Poland!
Hi everyone! I am here to say hello Poland and I am currently looking for a new job opportunity there😃
I will be grateful for any help and support.
You can email me (vitasnow701@gmail.com) or write me on Linkedin (https://www.linkedin.com/in/vitaliya-yankovskaya/) if you have any suggestion or important information for me❤️
Thank you for your attention!😘
P. S. Press "L" if you like my new illustration

Witalija Jankowskaja

