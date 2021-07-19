Cryptocurrency Dashboard

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Happy Monday to all of you! 👋
I’m super excited to share my new exploration concept for cryptocurrency web app. Hope you enjoy it. The app allows to track crypto and stocks with no problem. The layout is easily adjustable and gives access to full spectrum of metrics and features for trading.
Thanks a million for your support and feedback. Have a productive week!
