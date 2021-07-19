Katerina Krukova
Fireart Studio

Cryptocurrency Dashboard

Cryptocurrency Dashboard tradingapp darktheme sell buy widgets darkmode design app design uiux ui productdesign app fireartstudio fireart trading cryptocurrency dashboard crypto
Happy Monday to all of you! 👋

I’m super excited to share my new exploration concept for cryptocurrency web app. Hope you enjoy it. The app allows to track crypto and stocks with no problem. The layout is easily adjustable and gives access to full spectrum of metrics and features for trading.   Thanks a million for your support and feedback. Have a productive week!

