Ray Frenden

Austin Pets Alive Poster

Ray Frenden
Ray Frenden
  • Save
Austin Pets Alive Poster cat illustration painting poster
Download color palette

Detail from a cheeky poster for an animal shelter. Full:

http://frenden.com/post/89310353442/tongue-in-cheek-psa-poster-for-an-animal

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Ray Frenden
Ray Frenden

More by Ray Frenden

View profile
    • Like