Pipe Co. pipe logo type ornate vintage montana
A while ago I traded a logo for a one-off handmade old fashioned pipe like my Grandpa used to smoke. Now those pipes are all grown up and starting off on their own. This was one of the reject logos.

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
