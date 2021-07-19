Sunny Park Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
The basis of the composition of the sign is a figure drawn in the original drawing technique. The color scheme is not accidental, if you decompose the figure into colors, you can see a bird soaring in the sky, the sun, water and green grass. The palette is based on fresh, soft, memorable colors.
