Sunny Park Logo fresh identity icon mark sun nature water sky grass bird logos symbol logo branding
The basis of the composition of the sign is a figure drawn in the original drawing technique. The color scheme is not accidental, if you decompose the figure into colors, you can see a bird soaring in the sky, the sun, water and green grass. The palette is based on fresh, soft, memorable colors.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
