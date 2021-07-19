Mateusz Sajdak

Concept of an app for buying train tickets

Concept of an app for buying train tickets elegant black black and yellow black and white main screen home screen dashboard login screen proccess intercity pkp light mode business traveling tickets business train figma design clean ui
This is my concept of an application for buying train tickets for business traveling created in my free time. Hope you like it!

