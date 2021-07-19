Samson Gilbert Nota
Earth Best Entreprises - Logo Design

Earth Best Entreprises - Logo Design


Approved logo design for Earth Best Entreprises, a company engaged in agro industry, mainly focusing on Mushroom Production. I love how it rolled out at the end, the colors, structure and typography.

Let us know what you think 💬

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
