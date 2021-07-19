Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
satish gangaiah

K RIDE : S M A R T - A

satish gangaiah
satish gangaiah
  • Save
K RIDE : S M A R T - A indian design expression vector satishgangaiah india illustration ill branding logo graphic design animation ui
Download color palette

K RIDE
Campaign: SMART(Acronym)

This illustration project was for the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited's, Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP).

This illustration was used for the promotional campaigns and adopted in the company's collaterals. It was a great experience and honour to work and this project.

satish gangaiah
satish gangaiah

More by satish gangaiah

View profile
    • Like