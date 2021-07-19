Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Itobuz Technologies

Bookish | Rent a Book - Mobile UI

Itobuz Technologies
Itobuz Technologies
Hire Me
  • Save
Bookish | Rent a Book - Mobile UI figma kit mobile book rent branding animation ui storybook reading ui kit
Bookish | Rent a Book - Mobile UI figma kit mobile book rent branding animation ui storybook reading ui kit
Download color palette
  1. Shot 01.png
  2. Shot 02.png

Bookish | Rent a Book - Mobile UI Screens Figma Template

Price
$20
Buy now
Available on Envato Market
Good for sale
Bookish | Rent a Book - Mobile UI Screens Figma Template

Bookish is a great Figma online mobile app and landing page design package to rent books is exclusively made that simplifies and helps in searching various books, libraries around, availability etc.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Itobuz Technologies
Itobuz Technologies
Design+Code Crafted with Love
Hire Me

More by Itobuz Technologies

View profile
    • Like