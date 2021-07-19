GECO - ECO Market App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello folks, this is my new exploration design about an ECO-friendly Market App, that the goods for sale are made from sustainable material. I hope more people are aware to use the ECO thing in daily life to reduce waste for our earth.
