Lissa Risqya

GECO - ECO Market App

Lissa Risqya
Lissa Risqya
  • Save
GECO - ECO Market App mobile green online pay maket app best image list natural wooden clean new poppular ui eco sustainable dark simple minimal figma design app
Download color palette

Hello folks, this is my new exploration design about an ECO-friendly Market App, that the goods for sale are made from sustainable material. I hope more people are aware to use the ECO thing in daily life to reduce waste for our earth.

Feel free to leave your feedback.
Let's be friends
Instagram

Lissa Risqya
Lissa Risqya

More by Lissa Risqya

View profile
    • Like