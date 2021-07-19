Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪
UI8

Aimm.

Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪
UI8
Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪ for UI8
Hire Us
  • Save
Aimm. glass interface design system 3d character 3d illustration redshift cinema4d c4d render character 3d illustration design ux ui ux design web design minimal clean ui design
Aimm. glass interface design system 3d character 3d illustration redshift cinema4d c4d render character 3d illustration design ux ui ux design web design minimal clean ui design
Download color palette
  1. Aimm.png
  2. Aimm.mp4
  3. Aimm-perspective.png

Hi folks, meet Mì tôm - a fun character I've made last weekend to illustrate the Aimm. - A new design system landing page concept. Hope you like it.

---
🔥 Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW

UI8
UI8
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by UI8

View profile
    • Like