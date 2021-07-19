FoxCoin Crypto Landing Page | Isometric | 3D

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the extended shot for my previous foxcoin crypto app, this time I explored more in isometrics with no perspective distortion. Apart from the classic vector approach, This time I chose 3D software Maya and Pixar's Renderman with Physically plausible shaders.
Hope you liked it
Have an idea? Let's talk here or WhatsApp
Follow us here:
Website | Facebook | Twitter