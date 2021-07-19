Pradeep Kumar
FoxCoin Crypto Landing Page | Isometric | 3D

FoxCoin Crypto Landing Page | Isometric | 3D eth btc crypto wallet modular concept dark theme neon illustration crypto webdesign investment website cryptocurrency crypto exchange ux ui bitcoin wallet bitcoin isometric 3d landing page
This is the extended shot for my previous foxcoin crypto app, this time I explored more in isometrics with no perspective distortion. Apart from the classic vector approach, This time I chose 3D software Maya and Pixar's Renderman with Physically plausible shaders.
Rebound of
FoxCoin Crypto App- Neumorphic Dark Concept
