Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ordain IT

Grocapp Figma Template

Ordain IT
Ordain IT
  • Save
Grocapp Figma Template organic shop grocery fresh food mobileapps kit shoping shop restaurant vegetables resturant food mobile app apps uikit uiux designer
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers! ??

Another day, another shot from our project called Grocapp Figma Template.Introduction Groceapp is the Multi Restaurant Food Order App. Built especially for any kind of organic store: Food, Farm, Bakery, Organic nature Cafe,Grocapp brings in a fresh interface with a natural and healthy style. The template includes essential pages for an Organic Store:
25+ High-quality Screens in Figma format
Modern and clean design
Easy to edit and customize
Design with Adobe XD

Image:
freepik.com
unsplash.com

Icon:
flaticon.com

Use Font In This Design:
Poppins
Lobster Two

************

Download Source File from : Download

************

Design with Adobe XD
Image:
freepik.com
unsplash.com

Icon:
flaticon.com

Use Font In This Design:
Poppins
Lobster Two

************

Download Source File from : Download

************

?? And don't forget to show us some love with "Like". Thanks!

************
Do you want to design such creative app for you? Feel free to get in touch with me : Email or Skype

************

Don’t forget to show me some love by following me on : Behance | Dribbble | Uplabs| Instagram| Instagram| Instagram

Ordain IT
Ordain IT

More by Ordain IT

View profile
    • Like