Hello Dribbblers! ??
Another day, another shot from our project called Grocapp Figma Template.Introduction Groceapp is the Multi Restaurant Food Order App. Built especially for any kind of organic store: Food, Farm, Bakery, Organic nature Cafe,Grocapp brings in a fresh interface with a natural and healthy style. The template includes essential pages for an Organic Store:
25+ High-quality Screens in Figma format
Modern and clean design
Easy to edit and customize
Design with Adobe XD
Image:
freepik.com
unsplash.com
Icon:
flaticon.com
Use Font In This Design:
Poppins
Lobster Two
************
Download Source File from : Download
Design with Adobe XD
Image:
freepik.com
unsplash.com
************
