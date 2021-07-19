LVG lingerie store design concept

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Design concept of an online store for a LOVEGOODS lingerie store. The brand loves girls of any type of figure, sews products according to individual measurements and uses eco friendly materials. The main task was to reflect all these principles in our concept. We've created modern and clean design based on conceptual photographs and minimalism that make the brand recognizable.
Project presentation
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118901591/LVG-lingerie-store-redesign-concept