LVG lingerie store design concept trend ux ui fashion e-commerce ecommerce lingerie design simple web web-design
Design concept of an online store for a LOVEGOODS lingerie store. The brand loves girls of any type of figure, sews products according to individual measurements and uses eco friendly materials. The main task was to reflect all these principles in our concept. We've created modern and clean design based on conceptual photographs and minimalism that make the brand recognizable.

Project presentation
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118901591/LVG-lingerie-store-redesign-concept

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
