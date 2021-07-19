Dhefry Andirezha
One Week Wonders

Header Exploration for Queen Yoga Website

Header Exploration for Queen Yoga Website dark homepage ui header gradient landing page web design workout health yoga apps yoga web design yoga app uidesign meditation website design yoga class yoga website yoga trainers yoga classes
Hello Dribbblers!

Queen Yoga Website is a modern interpretation of classical Eight-limbed or Hatha-Raja Yoga, deeply rooted in ethical precepts that includes elements of flowing Vinyasa, inversions and held poses that will help you to discover concentration, meditation, abiding contentedness and deep healing relaxation.

What do you think about the concept?

Feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us : owwstudio@gmail.com
Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8

