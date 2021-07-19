Solar Eclipse - Dimensional Object Study

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
A shape study inspired by a recent branding project I worked on for a client. The flat solar eclipse shape became a focal point for an exploration of dimensional objects that can be created using this shape. It is interesting to see how this uneven circle can be used to create the illusion of dimension through thoughtful application of its bright and shadowed sections to form a particular shape.
