Solar Eclipse - Dimensional Object Study

A shape study inspired by a recent branding project I worked on for a client. The flat solar eclipse shape became a focal point for an exploration of dimensional objects that can be created using this shape. It is interesting to see how this uneven circle can be used to create the illusion of dimension through thoughtful application of its bright and shadowed sections to form a particular shape.

Check out the full study and download the study files on my Behance

👇🏼 Smash [L] to show some ❤

Get in touch to discuss your logo or branding project - hello@zeropoint7.studio

More projects on:

Instagram | Behance | LogoLounge | RedBubble