Serge – zeropoint7 Studio

Solar Eclipse - Dimensional Object Study

Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
dimension illusion shadows modern geometric speaker cone sphere logo globe symbol oval study shape zeropoint7 abstract round circular circle solar eclipse
A shape study inspired by a recent branding project I worked on for a client. The flat solar eclipse shape became a focal point for an exploration of dimensional objects that can be created using this shape. It is interesting to see how this uneven circle can be used to create the illusion of dimension through thoughtful application of its bright and shadowed sections to form a particular shape.

Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
Crafting strategic brand identity solutions that elevate.

