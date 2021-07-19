Online Banking Full Case Study

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
A few days ago while I was making an online transaction in the bank and faced an abundance of experiences. Suddenly I thought I could imagine a web application based on online banking which could be more user-friendly with very simplified visuals. So I thought I would’ve endeavored to design a web application by implementing some facile functionalities and simple visuals. This design is an exploration. So I’ve shown here the primary pages. In this case study, I put everything how I mentally conceived and moved on to the project.
I always love to learn from anyone and anything. So there would be a lot of mistakes 🙁. I always appreciate your opinion. Thanks, everyone ❤️
Case study link -
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123702211/Online-Banking-Case-Study?fbclid=IwAR1VZDR_qDJzo7b07gJoKRHcqvkAxjLIMQCUWTMoQI7hqqHlVAwN0qy8Plc
My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)
Tools used
• Design - Figma, Illustrator
Font used
Poppins
Online Banking Web Application
