Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Saikat Kumar
unflip

Online Banking Full Case Study

Saikat Kumar
unflip
Saikat Kumar for unflip
Hire Us
  • Save
Online Banking Full Case Study bank payment transaction web design uiux business banking app finance case study online banking ux application web app header branding website web design ui
Download color palette

A few days ago while I was making an online transaction in the bank and faced an abundance of experiences. Suddenly I thought I could imagine a web application based on online banking which could be more user-friendly with very simplified visuals. So I thought I would’ve endeavored to design a web application by implementing some facile functionalities and simple visuals. This design is an exploration. So I’ve shown here the primary pages. In this case study, I put everything how I mentally conceived and moved on to the project.
I always love to learn from anyone and anything. So there would be a lot of mistakes 🙁. I always appreciate your opinion. Thanks, everyone ❤️

Case study link -
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123702211/Online-Banking-Case-Study?fbclid=IwAR1VZDR_qDJzo7b07gJoKRHcqvkAxjLIMQCUWTMoQI7hqqHlVAwN0qy8Plc

My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)

Tools used
• Design - Figma, Illustrator

Font used
Poppins

------------

Online Banking Web Application

Press "L" if you like it.
✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects hello.unflip@gmail.com

🔥 We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

🌎 Follow us
Instagram | Dribbble | Facebook | Behance

unflip
unflip
Digital product design agency. UX/UI, Web design, Branding
Hire Us

More by unflip

View profile
    • Like