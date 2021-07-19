Tridib Das

Stormtrooper Illustration

Stormtrooper Illustration vector art fanart emperor palpatine first order george lucas adobe cc adobe creative cloud behance dailyartchallenge art stormtrooper star wars realistic adobe xd 3d design adobe visual design illustration graphic design
Next in the series of realistic vector illustrations exclusively created in Adobe Xd. Creating the Stormtrooper was both fun and challenging in Xd. Stay tuned for more upcoming illustrations.

