santuy_dsgn

S8 monogram logo

santuy_dsgn
santuy_dsgn
  • Save
S8 monogram logo s8 symbol abstract simple monogram brand icon illustration vector app branding design logo lettering
Download color palette

What do you think about this design?
Leave your feedback in the comments 👇

Contact me if you want to hire me :
EMAIL | | WhatsApp

another portfolio check here :
Instagram | behance | facebook

santuy_dsgn
santuy_dsgn

More by santuy_dsgn

View profile
    • Like