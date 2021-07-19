website: landing page

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi folks! Here's a little something special to start off your week.
So, I've recently found these free fonts here and among them, I spotted SK Quadratica created by Darya Cherevkova. I had this idea of working around a blocky font to create a pattern for a website's header.
Any thoughts? Let me know in the comments.
