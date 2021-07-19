Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vladimir Gruev
heartbeat

website: landing page

Vladimir Gruev
heartbeat
Vladimir Gruev for heartbeat
Hire Us
  • Save
website: landing page branding visual identity identity page landingpage landing page landing web site web page webpage website web
website: landing page branding visual identity identity page landingpage landing page landing web site web page webpage website web
website: landing page branding visual identity identity page landingpage landing page landing web site web page webpage website web
website: landing page branding visual identity identity page landingpage landing page landing web site web page webpage website web
Download color palette
  1. shot-1.png
  2. shot-2.png
  3. shot-3.png
  4. shot-4.png

Hi folks! Here's a little something special to start off your week.

So, I've recently found these free fonts here and among them, I spotted SK Quadratica created by Darya Cherevkova. I had this idea of working around a blocky font to create a pattern for a website's header.

Any thoughts? Let me know in the comments.

Looks awesome? We think so too. Come hang out with us at our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram so you don't miss any single update.

heartbeat
heartbeat
scalable visual foundation that will help you grow
Hire Us

More by heartbeat

View profile
    • Like