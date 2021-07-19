Bary Bonsai Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of my project done with bary bonsai. i like this logo. how the letter B shaped with Bonsai tree. Do you guys have bonsai tree or love a beautiful bonsai form?
Drop me an email if you need awesome logo design
fauzisriwidagdo@gmail.com
Or DM to my Instagram :
https://dribbble.com/sriwidagdologos
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.