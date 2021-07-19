Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bary Bonsai Logo

Bary Bonsai Logo design logo design branding logo brand corporate logo room logo design service logo designer graphic design nature monogram golden ratio logo grid bonsai logo illustration bonsai vector brand identity logo
One of my project done with bary bonsai. i like this logo. how the letter B shaped with Bonsai tree. Do you guys have bonsai tree or love a beautiful bonsai form?

fauzisriwidagdo@gmail.com
