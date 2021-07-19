Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Azie Melasari
Odama

Cryptocurrency Website 💸 - Animation

Azie Melasari
Odama
Azie Melasari for Odama
Hire Us
  • Save
Cryptocurrency Website 💸 - Animation trade darkmode web website website design interaction animation website landing page web design animation bitcoin cryptocurrency app crypto app cryptocurrency crypto green card ux ui clean
Cryptocurrency Website 💸 - Animation trade darkmode web website website design interaction animation website landing page web design animation bitcoin cryptocurrency app crypto app cryptocurrency crypto green card ux ui clean
Download color palette
  1. Done55.mp4
  2. Animasi.png
  3. Azie.png

Yuhuuu, Bonjour Traders! 👋🤑

This is my exploration about Cryptocurrency Website 💸 - Animation . What do you think? Hope you like it guys. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
----------------
We available for work together :
📩 Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com
📷 Instagram : Odama Studio
👋 Figma Community : Odama Studio
🛒 UI8 : Odama

8eef64504c25a366fa1ad7b82ba35bbd
Rebound of
Cryptocurrency Dashboard Exploration 🤑
By Azie Melasari
Odama
Odama
Turn your idea to design with innovative solution ✨
Hire Us

More by Odama

View profile
    • Like