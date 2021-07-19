Personal Portfolio Prototype

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Greetings, Dribbblers!
Here's a fresh look at the Personal Portfolio website.
What are your thoughts? Remember to press (L) if you enjoyed it, and feel free to leave a comment.
——————————————
Please contact me if you have any fresh project ideas!
bangerakritik@gmail.com || Instagram
Please do see My Website as well for a live demo of the design.