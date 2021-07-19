Online Course - Website Design

Hello Dribbble,

After 3 Days of making this, I'm so happy.

Finally able to post this on dribbble.

Today I made a full page of an online course website,

which is very likely to be people's favorite website during the pandemic.

Hope you all like it

Thank you for watching.

Please don't forget to hit "L" if you like this shot.

Full page see at

Dribbble

See My Work

Dribbble | Instagram

Contact Me

luky.erdiand48@gmail.com