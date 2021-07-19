Online Course - Website Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Dribbble,
After 3 Days of making this, I'm so happy.
Finally able to post this on dribbble.
Today I made a full page of an online course website,
which is very likely to be people's favorite website during the pandemic.
Hope you all like it
Thank you for watching.
luky.erdiand48@gmail.com