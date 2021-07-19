"Review and Rating" landing page

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey Folk,
Here is my new landing Page concept for Collect &giving Professional feedback.
It is a great platform for both
freelancers and clients. Where a
client and a freelancer can review
each others profile and check their
previous profile ratings before working
together. This will also work as a portfolio
for both freelancer and client.
Let me know your thought in comment box about this design.
Your Feedback and appreciation are always welcome
Press L for show love.
Any king of Help Or freelance projects?
Contact : muraddc0@gmail.com
My Portfolios :
Dribbble-https://dribbble.com/muradhossain
Behance-https://www.behance.net/muraddc0b63a
Uplabs-https://www.uplabs.com/muradhossain