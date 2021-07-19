"Review and Rating" landing page

Hey Folk,

Here is my new landing Page concept for Collect &giving Professional feedback.

It is a great platform for both

freelancers and clients. Where a

client and a freelancer can review

each others profile and check their

previous profile ratings before working

together. This will also work as a portfolio

for both freelancer and client.

