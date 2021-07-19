Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Murad Hossain 🔥

"Review and Rating" landing page

Murad Hossain 🔥
Murad Hossain 🔥
  • Save
"Review and Rating" landing page hire review hire freelancer interface rating social proof uidesign landingpagedesign website design rates agency agency website homepage design portfolio curriculum vitae profile card review site best design minimal website design freelancer
Download color palette

Hey Folk,
Here is my new landing Page concept for Collect &giving Professional feedback.
It is a great platform for both
freelancers and clients. Where a
client and a freelancer can review
each others profile and check their
previous profile ratings before working
together. This will also work as a portfolio
for both freelancer and client.

Let me know your thought in comment box about this design.
Your Feedback and appreciation are always welcome
Press L for show love.

Any king of Help Or freelance projects?
Contact : muraddc0@gmail.com

My Portfolios :
Dribbble-https://dribbble.com/muradhossain
Behance-https://www.behance.net/muraddc0b63a
Uplabs-https://www.uplabs.com/muradhossain

Murad Hossain 🔥
Murad Hossain 🔥

More by Murad Hossain 🔥

View profile
    • Like