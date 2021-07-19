Farzana Rahman

Juice Landing Page

Farzana Rahman
Farzana Rahman
  • Save
Juice Landing Page popular shot trendy products webdesign web header modern product page food juice pulp slice orange landing page uidesign ui minimal design
Download color palette

Here is my quick exploration for aJuice landing page.
Share Your opinion ❤️
Press 💜 if you like my design and share feedback!

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
Email me at farzanamafi.sylbd@gmail.com

Want to see more in the future?
Don't miss any of my shots and follow me on Dribbble.

Follow Me On
Behance: fr_bd_designer
Instagram: farzana_uiux

Farzana Rahman
Farzana Rahman

More by Farzana Rahman

View profile
    • Like