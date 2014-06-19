Kelly Tomlinson

Spacely Reject

ui design app design
An intentionally rejected visual direction for a startup I'm working with. I felt this was over-designed and complicating an already complex experience. Luckily, they agreed, and we're finding a balance in between "sexy" and useable. You guys know, "make it sexy" ;).

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
