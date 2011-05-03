Bastien Penalba

Becube

Bastien Penalba
Bastien Penalba
  • Save
Becube cube logo becube agency
Download color palette

I've made this logo during my internship in the webAgency BeCube agency in Paris. I would like some feedback to help me to improve it :)

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2011
Bastien Penalba
Bastien Penalba

More by Bastien Penalba

View profile
    • Like