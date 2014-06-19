Students For Youth Logo

Bre McCallum

Bre McCallum

Logo I made for a friend's club at the University of Wyoming. They do fund raising to make education more attainable for children around the world.

Check them out on Facebook!

https://www.facebook.com/studentsforyouth

