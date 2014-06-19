Eduardo Kerr-Oliveira

Instantwatcher - Mobile Genre page

dropdown button menu minimal loader animation template ui web expand
Fancy drop down revealing a menu + fancy loader ;)

Full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/instantwatcher-redesign/14798137.

Also the project reel here: https://vimeo.com/87434977

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
👨🏻‍💻 Product Designer @Arrival —📍London

