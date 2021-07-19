Joseph San Agustin

Workout Program Dashboard

Joseph San Agustin
Joseph San Agustin
  • Save
Workout Program Dashboard uiux dashboard store program workout fitness web app appdesign ux user experience minimalist
Download color palette

Design concept for the design update of a workout program dashboard screen.

Joseph San Agustin
Joseph San Agustin

More by Joseph San Agustin

View profile
    • Like