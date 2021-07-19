Mechanic Website Adobe XD Template

Mechanic Website Template Adobe XD

This is a website design concept for a mechanic/auto shop/car repair business.

I found this template floating around on dribbble and decided to add to it. Tell me what you think in the comments or press "L" if you dig it.

Graphics & Icons

All Illustrations & Icons In SVG Format

- Mechanic fixing a car on a two-post lift illustration

- Voltmeter Icon

- Check engine light Icon

- Car on two-post lift illustration Icon

- Gear Icon

Fonts

- Hemi Head (Included in Download)

- Arial

Download this Template For Adobe XD Here: Mechanic Website Adobe XD

