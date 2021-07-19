Mechanic Website Adobe XD Template

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Mechanic Website Template Adobe XD
This is a website design concept for a mechanic/auto shop/car repair business.
I found this template floating around on dribbble and decided to add to it. Tell me what you think in the comments or press "L" if you dig it.
Graphics & Icons
All Illustrations & Icons In SVG Format
- Mechanic fixing a car on a two-post lift illustration
- Voltmeter Icon
- Check engine light Icon
- Car on two-post lift illustration Icon
- Gear Icon
Fonts
- Hemi Head (Included in Download)
- Arial
Download this Template For Adobe XD Here: Mechanic Website Adobe XD
Follow Me: My Blog