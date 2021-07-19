https://fontbundles.net/im-studio/1415646-baby-megista#gtmPos=2>mList=14

Baby Megista is a calligraphic script font that comes with beautiful alternate characters. copper calligraphy mix in handlettering style. Designed to convey an elegant style.

Baby Megista is attractive because it is subtle, clean, feminine, sensual, glamorous, simple and very easy to read. Its classic style is perfect to apply to all kinds of formal items such as invitations, labels, menus, logos, fashion, make up, stationery, letterpress, romantic novels, magazines, books, greeting/wedding cards, packaging, labels.

Baby Megista has 304+ glyphs and 150 alternate characters. including multiple language support. It features OpenType with alternative styles, binders and character swashes, which allows you to mix and match letter pairs to suit your design, as well as a touch of ornamentation to make this font look elegant.

Files include:

+ Baby Megista

(TTF)

+Baby Megista (OTF)

To enable the OpenType Stylistic alternative, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Indesign & CorelDraw X6-X7, Microsoft Word 2010 or later. There are additional ways to access swashes, using the Character Map (Windows), Nexus Fonts (Windows), Font Books (Mac) or a software program such as PopChar (for Windows and Mac).

Thank you very much.

Regards,

IM Studio.