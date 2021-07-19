Ardi Multiguna

Slime - A Logo Design Coincidence

Ardi Multiguna
Ardi Multiguna
  • Save
Slime - A Logo Design Coincidence mascot character slime design brand logo
Download color palette

Like the title said, I was just exercising when I was using the the character concept from a game called Fall Guy: Ultimate Knockout. Then it actually reminds me of a main character from anime (Tensura) who is a slime because the first concept I did looks like it, so I decided to called it Slime and made it like this.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Ardi Multiguna
Ardi Multiguna

More by Ardi Multiguna

View profile
    • Like