Dak1llah Stickers

An employee of Sony Music Argentina ended up with one of my sticker sheets in his hands, and he commissioned me one in the same style to use as a promotional item for a song by the trap singer, Dakillah.
So, we ended up adding parts of the lyrics of the song, and elements that characterize the singer.