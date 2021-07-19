Dak1llah Stickers

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
An employee of Sony Music Argentina ended up with one of my sticker sheets in his hands, and he commissioned me one in the same style to use as a promotional item for a song by the trap singer, Dakillah.

So, we ended up adding parts of the lyrics of the song, and elements that characterize the singer.

