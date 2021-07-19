Jessica Kantak Bailey

Powder Pro Nutrition

Jessica Kantak Bailey
Jessica Kantak Bailey
Hire Me
  • Save
Powder Pro Nutrition logo graphic design photoshop label design branding packaging design
Powder Pro Nutrition logo graphic design photoshop label design branding packaging design
Download color palette
  1. PPN 1.png
  2. PPN 2.png

Powder Pro Nutrition is a customizable supplement company. They were looking to rebrand their product. Pictured is the pitch and concept design that was presented to them.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Jessica Kantak Bailey
Jessica Kantak Bailey
Results-Driven Design, with Humans in Mind
Hire Me

More by Jessica Kantak Bailey

View profile
    • Like