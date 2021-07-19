Александра А.

#21 Onboarding

Александра А.
Александра А.
  • Save
#21 Onboarding the game start the game ghost onboarding design app ui figma
Download color palette

Daily UI. Concept.
A game where you need to scare people and get points for it. 👻👻👻

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Александра А.
Александра А.

More by Александра А.

View profile
    • Like