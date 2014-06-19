🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
URBAN PANACHE is an Interior design
company
I designed the logo and the brand identity
for it
My concept is using the geometrical shapes
and merge them together, the final result
was a square have a triangles inside it, for
the colors use these colors because they
interested in the old and vintage design
in the final logo you will see the mixture
between the modern and old design