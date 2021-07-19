Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hiep Nguyen
Slabs

Japanese Food - Sushi Restaurant

Hiep Nguyen
Slabs
Hiep Nguyen for Slabs
Hire Us
  • Save
Japanese Food - Sushi Restaurant typography red black menu sushi japanese food restaurant dark clean product design web design
Download color palette

Love and sushi are a lot alike. you can never have too much of either.

Have you tried it yet?

Show us love! Press "L" 👌👌

Slabs
Slabs
Passionate In The Pursuit Of Building High-Impact Product
Hire Us

More by Slabs

View profile
    • Like