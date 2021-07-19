Megumi Tanaka (they/them)

megumi.co portfolio redesign

portfolio redesign web design minimal css animation one page layout responsive
Redesign of my portfolio at https://megumi.co/

Try out the CSS marquees in the header and footer—hover to pause/play animation. Drag around the green contact box.

View my work index - https://megumi.co/work-index.htm
Hover over a table row for a hover style. Resize the browser to see responsive CSS grids and re-arranged content!

Videos:
home: https://vimeo.com/576973886
work-index: https://vimeo.com/576973047

