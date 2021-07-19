megumi.co portfolio redesign

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Redesign of my portfolio at https://megumi.co/
Try out the CSS marquees in the header and footer—hover to pause/play animation. Drag around the green contact box.
View my work index - https://megumi.co/work-index.htm
Hover over a table row for a hover style. Resize the browser to see responsive CSS grids and re-arranged content!
Videos:
home: https://vimeo.com/576973886
work-index: https://vimeo.com/576973047