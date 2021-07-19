Charan

Progress Bar

Charan
Charan
  • Save
Progress Bar figma web ui interaction design design dailyui ux
Download color palette

Today I would Like to Share Progress Bar. Progress bars indicate the completion percentage of an operation or process like User will Track where am I

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Charan
Charan

More by Charan

View profile
    • Like