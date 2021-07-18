Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aqeela Studio

Romantic Script Fonts Collection

Aqeela Studio
Aqeela Studio
  • Save
Romantic Script Fonts Collection quotes
Download color palette

The Romantic Script Fonts Collection contains 16 premium fonts and costs $192, but you can get them now for just $12!

Romantic Script Fonts Collection is a romantic and sweet calligraphy typeface set in this bundle that is perfect for invitations, signatures, stationery, logos, typographic quotes, magazines, or book covers.

This font is PUA encoded which means you can access all the glyphs and sweeps easily!

https://fontbundles.net/aqeela-studio/1411188-romantic-script-fonts-collection#gtmPos=3>mList=15

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Aqeela Studio
Aqeela Studio

More by Aqeela Studio

View profile
    • Like