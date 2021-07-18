Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Megumi Tanaka (they/them)

css gradient mask



css gradient mask animated gradient coding for designers code website interaction animation css animation pastel web design gradient css
Messing around with irregularly shaped gradients created with CSS using `mask-image` and keyframe animations

Demo: https://meewgumi.github.io/css-gradient/
Video: https://vimeo.com/576971731
Typeface: Coconat by https://collletttivo.it/




