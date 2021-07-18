css hover hello world

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
CSS-only hover interaction demo for my Coding for Designers course.
Demo - https://meewgumi.github.io/coding-for-designers/hover-word-change.htm
Video - https://vimeo.com/576970138
Course hosted by - https://index-space.org/
Case study - https://megu.space/coding-case-study.html