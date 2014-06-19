Alán Guzmán

Maíz

Alán Guzmán
Alán Guzmán
  • Save
Maíz logo type lettering custom type typography handlettering maíz corn food
Download color palette

WIP - I'm working on this logo for a client, it's for a traditional mexican restaurant in Tijuana :D

Any comments?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Alán Guzmán
Alán Guzmán

More by Alán Guzmán

View profile
    • Like