Yuk Vaksin App Exploration

Halo Dribbblers 👋 

I want to share a Exploration of Yuk Vaksin, a concept for scheduling vaccinations to support national vaccination targets.

"I try to make an redesign design concept, I try it with a minimalist style but it can display important information, like schedule, place, time.

Illustration by Freepik
Inspired by Halodoc

What do you think guys? Feel free to comment below.

Hope you like and enjoy it!

Yuk Vaksin Schedule Concept
